    MWR golf course offers free golf in March radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Rheinblick Golf Course, a Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility, offers free green fees during their annual membership drive, March 1 -31, 2023. This radio spot was produced at AFN Wiesbaden, Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 06:07
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Family and MWR
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

