MWR golf course offers free golf in March radio spot

The Rheinblick Golf Course, a Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility, offers free green fees during their annual membership drive, March 1 -31, 2023. This radio spot was produced at AFN Wiesbaden, Feb. 28, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 06:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|72657
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109482634.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
