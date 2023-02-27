Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Break Theater Camp Radio Spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Griffis 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Amelia Earhart Playhouse, a Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, hosts a spring break theater camp for children ages 8-16, March 28-31 at the Amelia Earhart Building, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, March 1, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Griffis)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 05:13
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 72656
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109482598.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Griffis
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken Word
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Family and MWR
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    Theater Camp

