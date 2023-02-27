The Amelia Earhart Playhouse, a Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, hosts a spring break theater camp for children ages 8-16, March 28-31 at the Amelia Earhart Building, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, March 1, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Griffis)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 05:13
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|72656
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109482598.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Griffis
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken Word
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring Break Theater Camp Radio Spot, by SFC Jerry Griffis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT