News: MWR Mardi Gras Celebration

230228-N-DO281-1001 - The King Guys Red Beans and Rice Band performed for the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba residents during the Morale, Welfare and Recreation's Mardi Gras celebration, Feb. 25, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 15:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72651
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109481313.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
