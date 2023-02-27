Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 9: U.S. v. Pyron, xx M.J. xxx (C.A.A.F. 2023)

In this case, the CAAF explores the use of an accused’s testimony from a prior trial under Military Rule of Evidence (M.R.E.) 801(d)(2) as an admission by a party opponent.



