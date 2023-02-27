Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 43 - NCOs Role in MDO

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    In this podcast, the NCO Journal team have a roundtable discussion about Multi-domain operations and what NCOs should be doing to prepare for the future fight.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2023 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72645
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109480715.mp3
    Length: 00:15:38
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    TAGS

    NCO
    Podcast
    MDO

