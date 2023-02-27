Eagle Radio News Diego Garcia: GEODSS

Eagle Radio News is the American Forces Network Diego Garcia’s official radio newscast. It is produced by U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. ERN airs hourly from AFN Diego Garcia on local radio and television services. This episode of ERN: The Ground-based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance (GEODSS) system on island.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 23:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Artist
|MC3 Alex Kerska
|Year
|2023
