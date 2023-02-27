Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22FEB23 TFNEWSCAST

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department participated in a Regional Assessment (RASS), from February 13th through the 16th, with a team from Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) reviewing all aspects of the installation's security force and emergency response operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22FEB23 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

