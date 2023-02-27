22FEB23 TFNEWSCAST

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department participated in a Regional Assessment (RASS), from February 13th through the 16th, with a team from Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) reviewing all aspects of the installation's security force and emergency response operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 20:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72635
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109479731.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
