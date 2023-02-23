Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Georgia SDF Commanding General, Brigadier General Mark Gelhardt

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Georgia National Guard

    In this episode, we continue our discussion about the Georgia State Defense Force. Brigadier General Mark Gelhardt, the commanding general of the organization, addresses the mission, recruiting, and other important topics.

    Georgia
    National Guard
    Recruiting
    State Defense Force
    Domestic Response

