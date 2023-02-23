On this week's edition of the Marne Report, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer, sits down with Maj. Jerome Figgs, Chief Personnel Officer, 3rd DSB to discuss Black History Month. Take a listen today anywhere you get your podcasts by searching "The Marne Report."
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72594
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109474693.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT