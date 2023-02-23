Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO Child Development Center Spot

    CUBA

    02.20.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230220-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the hours and services offered by the Child Development Center on NAS Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy Spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Fiori)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO Child Development Center Spot, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Child Development Center
    Spot
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    Radio Spot

