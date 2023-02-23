OSI Today 25

In this episode OSI Commander, Brig. Gen. Terry L. Bullard, shares the State of OSI, highlighting the many command-wide accomplishments of the past four years.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 10:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72581
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109473964.mp3
|Length:
|01:32:39
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
