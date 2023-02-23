Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkiye HADR AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Newscast Allied Assistance

    TURKEY

    02.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. military aircraft transported tents, cots, food, and other humanitarian aid throughout Türkiye after receiving requests from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:50
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkiye HADR AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Newscast Allied Assistance, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

