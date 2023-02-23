Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing Commander

    1, TURKEY

    02.17.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. Powell delivered a message reminding Titans of the importance of being ready, reliable and responsive for mission success. Powell also thanked Titans for their hard work and dedication. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:49
