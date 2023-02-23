Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. Powell delivered a message reminding Titans of the importance of being ready, reliable and responsive for mission success. Powell also thanked Titans for their hard work and dedication. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 08:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72569
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109473546.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing Commander, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO
USAFE
EUCOM
39th Air Base Wing
Third Air Force
US Embassy Ankara
Turkiye
TurkiyeHADR
LEAVE A COMMENT