    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 728 AMS

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TURKEY

    02.24.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Siluano praises his team for their work during the relief efforts following the earthquakes that struck Turkiye on February 6, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 05:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72561
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109473139.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 728 AMS, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    AFN
    spot
    728 AMS
    AFN Incirlik
    TurkiyeHADR

