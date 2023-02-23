TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 728 AMS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Siluano praises his team for their work during the relief efforts following the earthquakes that struck Turkiye on February 6, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 05:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72561
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109473139.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
