Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Go App Spot

    AFN Go App Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Spot advertising use of the AFN Go app to tune into affiliate stations and genre specific radio stations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72554
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109471667.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Go App Spot, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Europe
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    AFN Go

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT