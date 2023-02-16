Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel does Radio Media Tour for Engineer Week

    Colonel does Radio Media Tour for Engineer Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    12_WCUB-AM_GreenBay
    Col. Andrew Sinelli speaks to WCUB AM Green Bay radio station for Engineer Week, as part of a larger Radio Media Tour of 12 different nationwide radio station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72545
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109470365.mp3
    Length: 00:07:48
    Composer iMac Pro
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel does Radio Media Tour for Engineer Week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT