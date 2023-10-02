This Spot is to highlight the importance of being aware of packages that are suspicious. Knowing the signs and protocol when encountering a suspicious package can save lives.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 08:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72536
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109469486.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suspicious Package Spot, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT