    Picking Your Brain: Brain Injury Awareness with the 19th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps (Ep. 12)

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of Picking Your Brain, TBICoE Branch Chief, Capt. Scott Cota and clinical moderator Amanda Gano interview the 19th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Troy Black. The interview covers topics such as the DOD's Warfighter Brain Health Initiative, the commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 efforts, and how warfighter brain health is a key factor in the human performance of Marines.

    TBI
    Marine Corps
    Warfighter
    Troy Black

