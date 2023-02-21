Picking Your Brain: Brain Injury Awareness with the 19th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps (Ep. 12)

In this episode of Picking Your Brain, TBICoE Branch Chief, Capt. Scott Cota and clinical moderator Amanda Gano interview the 19th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, Sergeant Major Troy Black. The interview covers topics such as the DOD's Warfighter Brain Health Initiative, the commandant of the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030 efforts, and how warfighter brain health is a key factor in the human performance of Marines.