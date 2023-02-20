THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 8

Command Master Chief's Corner (Part 2 of 2). In this two part episode, we sit down with Command Master Chiefs from around Yokosuka to discuss issues that affect enlisted Sailors and their families. Join us for part two, where we talk to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Daniel Field, and Destroyer Squadron 15 Command Master Chief James Wallace.