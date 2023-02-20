Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 8

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.20.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Command Master Chief's Corner (Part 2 of 2). In this two part episode, we sit down with Command Master Chiefs from around Yokosuka to discuss issues that affect enlisted Sailors and their families. Join us for part two, where we talk to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, 7th Fleet Command Master Chief Daniel Field, and Destroyer Squadron 15 Command Master Chief James Wallace.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 8, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

