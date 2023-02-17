Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep3

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Our wing commander, Col. Coggin, shares his military history as well as perspectives on diversity and what he sees for the wing moving forward. As part of a miniseries, this episode focuses on leadership change and diversity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep3, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

