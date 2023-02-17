AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep3

Our wing commander, Col. Coggin, shares his military history as well as perspectives on diversity and what he sees for the wing moving forward. As part of a miniseries, this episode focuses on leadership change and diversity.
