This is a discussion with Army Historian Dr. Isaac W. Hampton about the role of African Americans in Army history.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72493
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109464232.mp3
|Length:
|00:56:12
|Artist
|Interview with Dr. Isaac W. Hampton
|Composer
|CMH Lee Reynolds
|Album
|African Americans in the Army
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep28, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT