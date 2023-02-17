Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep28

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    This is a discussion with Army Historian Dr. Isaac W. Hampton about the role of African Americans in Army history.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:56:12
    Artist Interview with Dr. Isaac W. Hampton
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album African Americans in the Army
    Track # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Military History
    Buffalo Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    army History
    African American History

