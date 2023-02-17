Lab Life - Episode 72: Trek to AFOSR

Colonel Janelle Jackson, Deputy Director and Detachment 14 Commander of the Air Force Office Scientific Research (AFOSR), joins the podcast to discuss AFOSR's worldwide operations and the engineers, actors and family members who inspired her education and career.
