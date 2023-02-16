2023 Fort McCoy Black History Month Guest Speaker gives presentation at McCoy's Community Center

This audio is the presentation given during the 2023 Fort McCoy Black History Month observance Feb. 16, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., by Dr. Quincey Daniels Jr., a former Army officer and who is now a dissertation chair and organizational program lead. Daniels shared personal and family stories as part of his presentation. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history. (Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office
02.16.2023
02.17.2023
Newscasts
00:09:43
Dr. Quincey Daniels Jr.
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
