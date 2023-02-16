Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Fort McCoy Black History Month Guest Speaker gives presentation at McCoy's Community Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This audio is the presentation given during the 2023 Fort McCoy Black History Month observance Feb. 16, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., by Dr. Quincey Daniels Jr., a former Army officer and who is now a dissertation chair and organizational program lead. Daniels shared personal and family stories as part of his presentation. Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history. (Audio by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Fort McCoy Black History Month Guest Speaker gives presentation at McCoy's Community Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Black History Month
    Fort McCoy
    McCoy's Community Center
    Quincey Daniels Jr.
    military observances

