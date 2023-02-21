Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCAST Episode 4: The 1973 Oil Crisis

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    You remember the 1973 oil crisis? Remember the shock, the anger? The fear that the country would never fully recover? Remember when President Nixon announced oil rationing measures, gas stations closed on weekends, people all over the country lost their minds, and some states told residents not to put up Christmas lights? No? Well, you’re in luck. We cover all of that in this episode.

    Episode 4 covers a critical moment that helped drive the formation of US Central Command ten years later. The oil crisis, spurred by an OPEC embargo of oil to the US, stunned the country, forcing leaders to think critically about security of the Persian Gulf. All of this is explained in a lively episode of CENTCAST, the official podcast of US Central Command.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 00:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72488
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109463828.mp3
    Length: 00:19:55
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCAST Episode 4: The 1973 Oil Crisis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Middle East
    CENTCAST
    OPEC
    oil crisis

