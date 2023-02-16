Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: A year ago I volunteered as a soldier in the Ukrainian army

    NATO Review: A year ago I volunteered as a soldier in the Ukrainian army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    I’d never served in the Armed Forces before. Hadn’t even done compulsory military service. I’d always been a journalist – both before 2014, when I lived in Crimea, and after 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and I had to move to Kyiv. Then in 2022, on day two of Russia’s full-scale invasion, I went and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 07:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72462
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109461622.mp3
    Length: 00:10:55
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT