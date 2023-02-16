NATO Review: A year ago I volunteered as a soldier in the Ukrainian army

I’d never served in the Armed Forces before. Hadn’t even done compulsory military service. I’d always been a journalist – both before 2014, when I lived in Crimea, and after 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and I had to move to Kyiv. Then in 2022, on day two of Russia’s full-scale invasion, I went and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 07:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72462
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109461622.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:55
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT