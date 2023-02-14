Regional News - 97.3 AFN the Eagle - Naples, Italy - NMCRS Fund Drive

Regional News highlighting the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Fund Drive ft. Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike Gilday and Commendant of the Marine Corps GEN Dvid Berger from 97.3 The Eagle-AFN Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 07:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72457
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109461533.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
