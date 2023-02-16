Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 54: Lt. Col. Ashford

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In this episode we speak with Lt. Col. Aubrey Ashford, Current Operations (G33) Chief at 19th ESC. Lt. Col. Ashford talks about his Army experience as we focus our attention on the contributions African Americans during Black History Month.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast Episode 54: Lt. Col. Ashford, by Kevin Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Maj. Javon Starnes
    Lt. Col. Aubrey Ashford

