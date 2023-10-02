Lift Every Voice and Sing - A Cappella

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.10.2023

    Audio by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    In observance of African American / Black History Month, deployed Soldiers of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command sing a rendition directed by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps of the first verse of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" a capella at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023. Singers include Lt. Col. Larry Trask, 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps, 2nd Lt. Tayler McKinnon, Chief Warrant Officer Michele Trask, Chief Warrant Officer Cleophus Wallace, Staff Sgt. Emmanuela Saintil, and Sgt. Vanessa Robinson. Often referred to as "The Black National Anthem," Lift Every Voice and Sing was a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 23:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 72441
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109461059.mp3
    Length: 00:01:31
    Artist Soldiers of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Conductor 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps
    Track # 1
    Year 2023
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    TAGS

    anthem
    song
    black history month
    music
    rendition

