Lift Every Voice and Sing - A Cappella

In observance of African American / Black History Month, deployed Soldiers of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command sing a rendition directed by 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps of the first verse of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" a capella at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 10, 2023. Singers include Lt. Col. Larry Trask, 1st Lt. Janeen Phelps, 2nd Lt. Tayler McKinnon, Chief Warrant Officer Michele Trask, Chief Warrant Officer Cleophus Wallace, Staff Sgt. Emmanuela Saintil, and Sgt. Vanessa Robinson. Often referred to as "The Black National Anthem," Lift Every Voice and Sing was a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.
