Pacific Pulse: Feb. 16, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball and the Japan Coast Guard conducted a search-and-rescue exercise in Kagoshima Bay, USS Paul Hamilton sailed in formation with the INS Savitri, and Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group and U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing conducted a local routine combined flying training event.
|02.16.2023
|02.15.2023 20:50
|Newscasts
|72440
|2302/DOD_109460959.mp3
|00:01:00
|TOKYO, JP
