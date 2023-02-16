Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Feb. 16, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball and the Japan Coast Guard conducted a search-and-rescue exercise in Kagoshima Bay, USS Paul Hamilton sailed in formation with the INS Savitri, and Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group and U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing conducted a local routine combined flying training event.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Pacific Pulse: Feb. 16, 2023, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

