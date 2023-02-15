Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUBIST S6E5: Battlefield to Recovery: Combating Comorbid TBI Headaches and PTSD with CBT

    CUBIST S6E5: Battlefield to Recovery: Combating Comorbid TBI Headaches and PTSD with CBT

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, "Cognitive behavioral therapy for veterans with comorbid post-traumatic headache and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms: A randomized clinical trial" by Donald McGeary and colleagues and published in JAMA Neurology in August of 2022.

    Article Citation: McGeary, D. D., Resick, P. A., Penzien, D. B., McGeary, C. A., Houle, T. T., Eapen, B. C., Jaramillo, C. A., Nabity, P. S., Reed, D. E., 2nd, Moring, J. C., Bira, L. M., Hansen, H. R., Young-McCaughan, S., Cobos, B. A., Mintz, J., Keane, T. M., & Peterson, A. L. (2022). Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Veterans With Comorbid Posttraumatic Headache and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Symptoms: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA neurology, 79(8), 746–757. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.1567

    Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35759281/

    CUBIST is a podcast for healthcare providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 72426
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109459969.mp3
    Length: 00:14:02
    Year 2023
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S6E5: Battlefield to Recovery: Combating Comorbid TBI Headaches and PTSD with CBT, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    PTSD
    Concussion
    Warfighter Brain Health

