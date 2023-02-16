Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 43: CON-IT Update

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with two Air Force Contracting professionals leading the adoption and transition to CON-IT. Jay Olson comes to us from SAF/AQCI--Air Force Contracting Business Systems, and Dan Parish is from the contracting directorate at Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command. The guests outline the top three things teams should be doing to prepare for the transition to CON-IT. They also talk about recent successes on the program and opportunities for e-business at the strategic level.

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    podcast
    The Contracting Experience

