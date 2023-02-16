The Contracting Experience - Episode 43: CON-IT Update

In this episode, we sit down with two Air Force Contracting professionals leading the adoption and transition to CON-IT. Jay Olson comes to us from SAF/AQCI--Air Force Contracting Business Systems, and Dan Parish is from the contracting directorate at Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command. The guests outline the top three things teams should be doing to prepare for the transition to CON-IT. They also talk about recent successes on the program and opportunities for e-business at the strategic level.
