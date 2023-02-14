Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Tech. Sgt. Nick Baker and Alex Thomas

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, and his wife, Lisa, interview Tech. Sgt. Nick Baker, 133rd Medical Group, and his husband, Alex Thomas, in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 14, 2023. Baker and Thomas shared what it was like dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and what has made their relationship strong.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 08:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:01
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Beneath the Wing

