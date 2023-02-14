Beneath the Wing – Tech. Sgt. Nick Baker and Alex Thomas

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, and his wife, Lisa, interview Tech. Sgt. Nick Baker, 133rd Medical Group, and his husband, Alex Thomas, in St. Paul, Minn., Feb. 14, 2023. Baker and Thomas shared what it was like dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and what has made their relationship strong.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)