Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 12FEB2023

CMC Compton and DJ Cali are joined in the booth this week by SGM Brown and MC1 Mark Mahmod. They talk about new base policy, upcoming concerts, Valentines day and play some 'Guess the word'.
|02.12.2023
|02.14.2023 06:26
|Newscasts
|72404
|2302/DOD_109456772.mp3
|01:16:42
|2022
|Blues
|BH
|1
|0
|0
