    The BODAR Blast Episode 2 (Reupload)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    The official weekly podcast of the USS Decatur (DDG 73) hosted by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, featuring weekly happenings onboard, guest interviews, segments, and much more!

    This episode features Gunner's Mate 1st Class Charlie Harper as the guest interview, which included a discussion about his rate, previous Special Operations experience, and leading his sailors

    USS Decatur

