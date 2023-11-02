The BODAR Blast Episode 4

The official weekly podcast of the USS Decatur (DDG 73) hosted by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, featuring weekly happenings onboard, guest interviews, segments, and much more!



This episode features Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Mateo Redmond as the guest interview, which included a discussion about his rate, his childhood, his drive to join the Navy, and what wakes him up in the morning.