The official weekly podcast of the USS Decatur (DDG 73) hosted by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, featuring weekly happenings onboard, guest interviews, segments, and much more!
This episode features Yeoman 3rd Class Tailor Evans as the guest interview, which included a discussion about her rate, how her family inspired her to join the Navy, and the special bond she has with the rest of the Admin team
This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 3, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
