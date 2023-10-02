The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72366" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Know before you go! On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Daniel sits down with our friends from Army Community Service to learn what our 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers and spouses can expect at the upcoming readiness fairs. Take a listed now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!