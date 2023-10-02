Know before you go! On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Daniel sits down with our friends from Army Community Service to learn what our 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers and spouses can expect at the upcoming readiness fairs. Take a listed now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 13:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72366
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109451933.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:13
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
