A Radio Spot highlighting on contacting the embassy, emergency services or the Turkish Red Crescent to receive earthquake impacted assistance. (U.S. Air Force Radio Spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 02:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72353
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109450713.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Air Base Earthquake Embassy and Red Crescent Radio Spot, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT