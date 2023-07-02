Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Assistance In Turkey Radio Spot

    1, TURKEY

    02.07.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    A radio spot informing American citizens in Turkey to register to the embassy at step.stae.gov and to email ankara-ACS@state.gov if you need any assistance getting home after the Earthquake on Feb 6, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.
    (U.S. Air Force Radio Spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 02:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72352
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109450706.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: 1, TR
