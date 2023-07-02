American Assistance In Turkey Radio Spot

A radio spot informing American citizens in Turkey to register to the embassy at step.stae.gov and to email ankara-ACS@state.gov if you need any assistance getting home after the Earthquake on Feb 6, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.
(U.S. Air Force Radio Spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2023 02:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72352
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109450706.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
