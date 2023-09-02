Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News 02092023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.09.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano Reporting: Master Sergeant Shiantee Aalton, the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility lead and Technical Sergeant Miquel Jordan, the African American Heritage Council Vice President, join AFN Aviano to promote upcoming events to celebrate Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.10.2023 09:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News 02092023, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Aviano
    Black History Month
    DEI&A

