Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month Observance Spot

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month Observance Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Spot advertising ceremony honoring Black History Month held by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, taking place at KMC Onstage on Kleber Kaserne, Germany, Feb. 24th, 2023.

    Voiced by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72334
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109448118.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Black History Month Observance Spot, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT