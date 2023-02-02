Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Action Cast - February 2023

    Community Action Cast - February 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Below are time stamps to various presenters during the Community Action Cast.
    00:00 – Awards
    02:09 – February Calendar
    03:17 – March Calendar
    04:33 – April Calendar
    05:03 – Various events
    10:31 – Dental
    11:16 – FSS Events
    18:15 – Big Game Watch Party
    19:20 – NAF is Hiring
    21:20 – Exchange Events
    22:50 – School Liaison Notes
    38:30 – Community Childcare Coordinator Notes
    44:28 – Rubber Ducky Pool Party at Elmendorf Fitness Center
    44:57 – Chaplain Anderson speaks about spiritual fitness
    47:43 – Military Family Readiness Center resources
    50:05 – Team JBER annual awards ceremony
    52:54 – ASYMCA events
    56:55 – Spouses Club events
    59:54 – New school bus stop model
    1:02:14 – Closing comments

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2023 18:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72333
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109447478.mp3
    Length: 01:05:12
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Cast - February 2023, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER CAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT