Community Action Cast - February 2023

Below are time stamps to various presenters during the Community Action Cast.
00:00 – Awards
02:09 – February Calendar
03:17 – March Calendar
04:33 – April Calendar
05:03 – Various events
10:31 – Dental
11:16 – FSS Events
18:15 – Big Game Watch Party
19:20 – NAF is Hiring
21:20 – Exchange Events
22:50 – School Liaison Notes
38:30 – Community Childcare Coordinator Notes
44:28 – Rubber Ducky Pool Party at Elmendorf Fitness Center
44:57 – Chaplain Anderson speaks about spiritual fitness
47:43 – Military Family Readiness Center resources
50:05 – Team JBER annual awards ceremony
52:54 – ASYMCA events
56:55 – Spouses Club events
59:54 – New school bus stop model
1:02:14 – Closing comments
