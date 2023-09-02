This episode we look back at the evolution of service for black Soldiers from WWII to the present in honor of Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72330
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109447281.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:09
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 140 Black History Month, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT