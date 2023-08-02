Corps Chronicles: Stories from the Heartland -- Black History Month, Episode One

Walking down the hall of distinguished civilians of the Kansas City District, you will likely notice there is only one African American on the wall. Woods C. Hight. In a quest to find more information about Woods Hight and his time with USACE, we soon realized there is limited recorded history of Black employees at the Kansas City District.

In our efforts to record the history of some of our district’s Black trailblazers, we learned that history is sometimes unfolding in front of you.