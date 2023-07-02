Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Souda Bay Newscast 8Feb2023

    GREECE

    02.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Former NFL football players and cheerleaders visited NSA Souda Bay with Armed Forces Entertainment to perform a variety show and meet service members as a part of the Super Sunday Tour.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 06:49
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Souda Bay Newscast 8Feb2023, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFL
    Football
    AFN
    Armed Forces Entertainment

