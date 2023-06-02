Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 72-Hour Emergency Bag

    1, TURKEY

    02.06.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik reminded Airmen to have a 72-hour emergency bag prepared at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. Airmen were prompted to remain prepared with essential items in a ready-to-go bag in case of future events or aftershocks. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 06:34
    Location: 1, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 72-Hour Emergency Bag, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    Turkey Earthquake
    AFN Incirlik

