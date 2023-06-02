AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: 72-Hour Emergency Bag

Armed Forces Network Incirlik reminded Airmen to have a 72-hour emergency bag prepared at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. Airmen were prompted to remain prepared with essential items in a ready-to-go bag in case of future events or aftershocks. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)