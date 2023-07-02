The official weekly podcast of the USS Decatur (DDG 73) hosted by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, featuring weekly happenings onboard, guest interviews, segments, and much more!
This episode features Gunner's Mate 1st Class Charlie Harper as the guest interview, which included a discussion about his rate, previous Special Operations experience, and leading his sailors.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 10:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|72304
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109444189.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|61
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The BODAR Blast Podcast Episode 2, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
