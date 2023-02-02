Senior Airman Taylor Slater gives a PSA on the functions and hours of the Auto Hobby Shop. The Auto Hobby Shop is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 07:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72300
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109443788.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Auto Hobby Spot, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT