AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Auto Hobby Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72300" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Taylor Slater gives a PSA on the functions and hours of the Auto Hobby Shop. The Auto Hobby Shop is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)