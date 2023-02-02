Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Auto Hobby Spot

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.02.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Taylor Slater gives a PSA on the functions and hours of the Auto Hobby Shop. The Auto Hobby Shop is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 07:05
    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Auto Hobby Spot, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS

