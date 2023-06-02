Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground | Season 03 Episode 01 | CSM Finis A. Dodson

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Audio by Allen Meeks 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Welcome back to The High Ground, the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Kicking off Season 3 of the podcast, host Ayumi Davis talks with CSM Finis A. Dodson, USASMDC command sergeant major, about how and why he joined the military, his ‘loooooooong’ 35-year military career, and the special mentors who helped him become the person he is today. Released February 6, 2023. Produced by Allen Meeks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72291
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109441462.mp3
    Length: 00:21:25
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    TAGS

    air defense artillery
    podcast
    retirement
    Olive Branch
    space and missile defense command
    usasmdc
    Finis Dodson
    the high ground

