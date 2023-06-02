The High Ground | Season 03 Episode 01 | CSM Finis A. Dodson

Welcome back to The High Ground, the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Kicking off Season 3 of the podcast, host Ayumi Davis talks with CSM Finis A. Dodson, USASMDC command sergeant major, about how and why he joined the military, his ‘loooooooong’ 35-year military career, and the special mentors who helped him become the person he is today. Released February 6, 2023. Produced by Allen Meeks.
