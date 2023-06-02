Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 6Feb2023

CMC Compton and DJ Cali are joined this week by Hani Fairoozaldin and Patrick Underwood from Fleet and Family to go over the upcoming Ramadan celebration, talk Super Bowl, and see who has the best words.